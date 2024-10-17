Thieves Target Cinerary Urns at Buriram Temples, Stealing Money Meant for the Afterlife

Residents of Buriram are calling on the police to take swift action after thieves looted money from the cinerary urns of deceased family members at four temples in the northeastern province, allegedly using the stolen funds to buy drugs. The incidents have shocked the local community, who are urging authorities to prevent further desecration of sacred spaces.

In Thai Buddhist tradition, it is customary to place coins in urns or containers holding the ashes and bones of the cremated, with the belief that these offerings will aid the souls of the deceased in the afterlife. Historically, people avoided touching or stealing this money, fearing that spirits would seek retribution or that the funds held mystical powers capable of bringing bad luck.

However, the criminals involved in this case seem unperturbed by these spiritual concerns. They brazenly raided urns at four different temples across Buriram: Ban Sawai Tanguan Temple, Ban Nongyai Temple, Nonsri Samran Temple, and Mueang Pho Temple.

Locals reached out to Thai news outlets to bring attention to the crime and press the police to take action. Many fear that without prompt intervention, the thieves may target other temples in the area. One of the victims, 71-year-old Nittaya Saiyot, led reporters from DailyNews to Sawai Tanguan Temple, where the aftermath of the theft was clear. Broken urns were scattered across the temple grounds, with ashes, bones, and containers lying in disarray.

Nittaya, echoing the concerns of others, speculated that the thieves were likely drug addicts seeking quick cash. She implored the authorities to apprehend the culprits as soon as possible. As of yet, there has been no official response or progress reported by the police.

This isn’t the first temple-related theft in recent months. Earlier in October, a thief broke into Phra Sri Aray Temple in Ratchaburi, a central province, and made off with over 20,000 baht from a donation box. Similarly, in July, a temple in Udon Thani, also in the Isaan region, was targeted when copper wiring was stolen, damaging the cooling system at Pa Klong Bang Phuttharan Temple. No arrests have been made in these cases either, adding to concerns about the increasing frequency of temple thefts across Thailand.

The ongoing thefts are not only a violation of sacred traditions but also a source of deep distress for families who feel their loved ones’ final resting places have been desecrated. The community hopes that justice will be served and that measures will be put in place to prevent further violations.